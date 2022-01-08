BTS reigns over boy group brand reputation rankings for the 44th consecutive month; Top 10 inside

The Korean Business Research Institute’s boy group brand reputation rankings for the month of January are here! The rankings are determined by analysing multiple factors — consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community indices of various boy groups — using big data collected during the period of December 8, 2021, to January 8, 2022. This month’s score of 61,966,657 big data analysed, reflects an increase of 16.76% in big data, compared to 53,070,133 in December 2021.

BTS continues their streak by topping the list for the 44th consecutive month. The group’s brand reputation index is 11,027,000, displaying an increase of 26.30 percent since their score in December. BTS’ keyword analysis reflects ‘Billboard’, ‘Oricon’ and ‘COVID’ as high-ranking phrases, while the group’s highest-ranking related terms include ‘award’, ‘donate’, and ‘recover’. BTS’ positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 69.29 percent positive reactions.

Following BTS, SEVENTEEN also maintains their rank at no. 2, reflecting a brand reputation index of 3,665,984. This marks an increase of 3.51 percent in the group’s score since December.

NCT ranks at a close third with an index of 3,643,859, with a 52.05 percent increase in their score since last month. Wanna One re-entered the rankings, coming in at no. 4 with an index of 2,944,370, and EXO closed off the Top 5 with a score of 2,447,571.

Check out the Top 10 for January 2022, below!

BTS SEVENTEEN NCT Wanna One EXO 2PM THE BOYZ ASTRO MONSTA X Stray Kidz

