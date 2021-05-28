BTS to release a Hotter remix of Butter TODAY; ARMY are overjoyed with the surprise news

Butter Hotter remix drops today at 9:30 am IST. Read on to find out.

Another BTS release in a week? Yes, please! The talented septet dropped a surprise announcement on May 27 at midnight KST, that they will be releasing a 'Hotter' remix version of Butter today at 9:30 am IST! Fans were taken aback by the sudden news and are left wondering what exactly qualifies as a 'Hotter' version of the song, considering the current version is smooth as Butter already!

In their official statement, HYBE, thanked fans for their immense love and support they have shown for Butter and to thank them for their love and generosity, BTS will be dropping the Hotter remix version of Butter today. Butter Hotter remix will exude a feel that's delightfully different from the original song's bright and lively mood. They added that the new Hotter remix will give fans a sizzling boost through the day. Not just that, HYBE also dropped new and hotter teaser images and of course, ARMY can't handle the visual attack!

Check out the teaser images below:

Fans are wildly speculating that the initial 'disco night' themed teasers will make be featured in the Hotter remix version of Butter! It is described as an 'Electro pop dance' remix and we can already vouch for the fact that it will be a BOP! Butter Hotter remix will release on May 28 at 9:30 am IST.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: BTS made a special appearance at the FRIENDS: The Reunion party and ARMY can't stop gushing over them

Are you hyped for Butter Hotter remix? Share your excitement with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Credits :HYBE

Share your comment ×