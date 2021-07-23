BTS to release R&B remix version of 'Permission To Dance'; To perform on BBC Radio 1’s 'Live Lounge'

Fridays bring new music and what better way to commence the weekend with new music from BTS! On July 23 at midnight KST, Big Hit Music announced on Weverse that BTS will be releasing an R&B remix version of 'Permission to Dance' on July 23 at 9:30 am IST. The R&B remix is described as “a song with a distinct 1990’s sensibility whose minimalistic synth sounds will make you focus even more on the vocals.”

BTS is still going strong on Billboard Hot 100 charts with the super success of 'Butter' and 'Permission To Dance', and the remix version of the song is BTS' joyful way of thanking ARMY for their constant love and support. 'Permission to Dance' recently made history for BTS when it overtook the group’s previous hit 'Butter' for the No. 1 position on Billboard’s Hot 100.

Meanwhile, BBC Radio 1 officially announced that BTS would be making their 'Radio 1 Live Lounge' debut next week. The group will be appearing on the famous U.K. radio segment on July 27 at noon BST (4:30 pm IST). BTS will not only be performing 'Permission to Dance' and 'Dynamite,' but also a cover of Puff Daddy and Faith Evans’s 1997 hit 'I’ll Be Missing You.'

That's not all, following their appearance on 'Live Lounge,' the septet will also be starring in their first BBC One TV special on June 28! The special show is titled 'BTS @ Radio 1' and will be hosted by BBC's Adele Roberts, who will host an exclusive interview with them as well. The special 30-minute documentary will explore the global group's sensational rise to fame as the 21st-century pop icons! 'BTS @ Radio 1' will air on July 28 at 10:35 pm BST (3:05 am IST).

Mark your calendars, ARMY! More BTS coming our way!

