BTS release Teaser Poster ver 2 for forthcoming Festa celebrations on June 13

The countdown for BTS' Festa has begun. For the unversed, BTS Festa is a day when members host a special broadcast for ARMY, where they eat, have a heartfelt conversation with each other, play games, dance and express gratitude to their fans. Earlier this month, BTS unveiled the first animated teaser poster for Festa and a couple of days back revealed the theme for this year's Festa, which is Sowoozoo (Mikrokosmos).

In the teaser video, we can see Suga and Taehyung pop out of the door that reads '601' with other similarly numbered doors speculated to open with each passing day. Next RM and Jin drop by to wave a hi from door '607', J-Hope pops out showing off his sunshine like smile to fans from door '609'. Jimin greets us from door '610' and finally, Jungkook says hello from door '613'.

You can check out the teaser video below:

Meanwhile, BTS' latest chart-busting single Butter is truly winning hearts. As ARMY continue with their monster streaming, stalwarts like author Paulo Coelho have shown unconditional love and support to BTS' success. Even Coldplay's Chris Martin recommended the fun summer bop as part of the list of songs and books that he has found helpful and wonderful in these difficult times. We truly stan Legends supporting Legends. BTS will premiere their Festa celebrations on June 13.

