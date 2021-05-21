BTS releases Butter melting the world to a puddle; Here's everything we loved

BTS' Butter is officially out and it is already taking over the world!

BTS' Butter is officially out and it is a bop and a half. The music video is perhaps their most stylish one yet and there's not a moment that you can take your eyes of of the screen. The lyrics go as such, "Smooth like butter / Like a criminal undercover / Gon' pop like trouble / Breakin' into your heart like that / Cool shade stunner / Yeah I owe it all to my mother / Hot like summer / Yeah I'm makin' you sweat like that" and the song is every bit true to its word.

You can watch the music video for Butter here:

Here's everything about the music video that had us melting like butter!

Jungkook's eyebrow piercing is sinfully attractive and his purple-blue hair keeps getting more and more vivid. The rockstar persona has taken over him and there's no looking back from here.

Suga's rap is a treat to the ears. The part of the music video where once again, the spotlight is completely on Suga with the rest of the members hyping him up at the back is adorable enough to make you squeal but also badass enough to make you go gaga over Suga once more.

Whle Dynamite gave us a glimpse of what BTS would sound like if they were to sing in English with not necessarily the best line distribution, Butter is near perfect when it comes to line distribution. Each member gets almost an equal amount of centre stage time and we couldn't be happier about it.

Jin's verse in Butter should be illegal because it is just that good. By the time he's done, you'll probably be drooling over your new bias, if he isn't already your bias. The colours are bright and the members are even brighter.

The best part about BTS' Butter though, has to be the fact that it is already potentially Song of the Year and we can't wait for the barrage of performance videos, talk show appearances and behind the scenes videos from Butter. Buckle up ARMY!

What was your favourite part about Butter? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section down below!

