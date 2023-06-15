BTS releases trailer for first memoir Beyond The Story: 10-Year Record of BTS

BTS dropped the trailer for their first official book Beyond The Story: 10-Year Record of BTS, which we will be soon ready for sale in July. After days of waiting, the cover of the memoir was unveiled and the trailer was dropped on June 14, 2023.

The Trailer of Beyond The Story: 10-Year Record of BTS

BTS announced the publication of their first book to honor the ten years they have spent together with each other, on 11 May. The group disclosed the number of chapters with the titles in the trailer. The trailer starts with their introduction video which has been used in many BTS songs before and continues further to show which chapters will be featured in the book. Since the number of members in the group is seven, it seems each member will get one chapter with a total of seven chapters.

The chapters begin with SEOUL and WHY WE EXIST moving on to LOVE, HATE, ARMY, and then with INSIDE OUT, A FLIGHT THAT NEVER LANDS, THE WORLD OF BTS and closes with the last chapter WE ARE. The book is set to be released on 9 July 2023, with the pre-orders starting on 15 June. Flatiron Books has also unveiled the cover of the book through their official Instagram. BTS’ latest single Take Two released as a gift for fans on their 10th debut anniversary can be heard playing in the background of the video clip.

The BTS book and the Confusion with Swifties

A million-copy of the first edition of the book by a renowned celebrity without revealing the artist’s name, created a huge buzz as Taylor Swift’s fans believed it was a book featuring the American singer and pre-ordered the book in massive numbers. Later the author was revealed to be BTS which captivated ARMYs and caught them off guard. BTS has joined hands with Journalist Kang Myeong Seok to write their first book to throw light on some unspoken moments of the BTS journey which the group wishes to share with the fans. The release date was reportedly first set to 13 June which is BTS’ debut anniversary but it was changed to 9 July as the fandom name ARMY of the septet was given on 9 July.