BTS releases ‘Yet To Come’ music video teasers for RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V & Jungkook

BTS’ upcoming anthology album is just around the corner and the hints leading up to the big day are not getting lesser anytime soon. Named ‘Proof’ the album is a walk down the memory lane for BTS and their fans ARMY as they throwback to some of the most loved and talked about songs over the course of the three CDs of this album.

The title track has been named ‘Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)’ and is expected to present yet another side of the septet to the world. With 3 new songs and never-heard-before versions of their previously released tracks in place, the comeback season is all the more exciting this time around.

The first music video teaser of the title track was shared on June 8 at 12 am KST (June 7, 8:30 pm IST) and displayed a melancholic sound with the members looking pensive and ready for their most beautiful moments. It soon became the fastest music video teaser to cross 1 million views on YouTube in the history of the platform.

Exactly 24 hours later, on June 9, at 12 am KST, the individual teasers for BTS members were released on YouTube Shorts as tiny clips of them staring into the camera, dressed in white and a meaningful expression on their face. Check out the videos below.

BTS is set to release their new album ‘Proof’ on June 10 at 1 pm KST (0 am ET, 9:30 am IST) along with the music video for ‘Yet To Come’.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: BTS’ V is the perfect best friend for Kang Dong Won at Broket VIP premiere