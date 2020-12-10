BTS releasing Dynamite holiday remix TOMORROW; Big Hit Entertainment thanks ARMY for the ‘incredible support’

BTS will be releasing a holiday remix of their chart-topping song Dynamite and it will drop tomorrow. Scroll down to read Big Hit Entertainment’s announcement.

BTS is releasing a holiday remix of their hit single Dynamite! Big Hit Entertainment has shared that a new remix of the song is coming out on December 11 at 2 pm (Korean standard time). The agency wrote via Soompi, “The BTS digital single Dynamite made history throughout the second half of 2020 thanks to the incredible affection and support shown from all fans. We sincerely thank you.”

“To return some of the amazing love you have shown us, we’ve prepared a special Dynamite remix version,” they continue. “Dynamite (Holiday Remix) is full of bright and warm feelings we all enjoy during the holiday season. We hope you can have the most joyous holiday season and welcome in the new year with Dynamite (Holiday Remix).”

BTS shared their English-language single Dynamite in August and has released several previous remix versions of the track. Dynamite made history, including grabbing No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 three times (it still remains in the Top 10 this week, its 15th week on the chart). The track also swept the charts in Korea and earned 26 wins on music shows so far, as well recently scored Song of the Year awards at the Melon Music Awards 2020 and 2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards.

If you missed it, earlier today, BTS was also announced as the Entertainer of the Year by TIME magazine. The magazine announced the winner of this year's title Thursday, with writer Raisa Bruner describing them as "not just the biggest K-pop act on the charts. They’ve become the biggest band in the world – full stop.” The group made up of members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, spoke to the magazine about their success, including their die-hard fanbase called BTS' ARMY.

