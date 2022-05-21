BTS reminisces about HYYH in new Spotify playlist update; ‘Black Hair Bangtan’ trends

With BTS announcing their upcoming anthology album ‘Proof’, the group and their fans have been busy reminiscing about all the years they’ve spent together. This trip down memory lane was only fueled further on May 20, when the group updated their Spotify playlist, ‘This is BTS’. The new update sees the cover of the playlist being changed to reflect a concept photo from BTS’ fourth mini album, ‘The Most Beautiful Moment In Life Pt.2’, released in 2015.

Another update comes in the form of BTS uploading a new video for the playlist on Spotify. The video sees the group reminiscing about their past releases, as their upcoming anthology album reflects everything that BTS has done so far in their career. From talking about their school days and graduations, to packing homemade lunches for members on their exam days, and even anecdotes about their old dorm life and music video filmings, the video contains it all.

Check out the complete video, below:

Immediately after the updates, ‘Black Hair Bangtan’ started trending on Twitter as BTS’ fans took to the social media platform to discuss the heartwarming video and the profile cover. The group’s hair colour, in particular, found its way to ARMY's hearts, with all seven of the members sporting black hair, for the first time in a long while. The last time that BTS had a comeback with all seven members’ hair coloured black, had been back in 2018, for their album ‘Love Yourself: Tear’.

Meanwhile, BTS’ upcoming anthology album ‘Proof’ is scheduled to release on June 10, a mere few days before their debut anniversary on June 13. Throughout this week, the group is uploading clips titled ‘Proof of Inspiration’, with each member individually sharing what inspires them, and their personal choices for the songs included in ‘Proof’.



