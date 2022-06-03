BTS to return to music shows for ‘Proof’ promotions; Announce pre-recording for KBS2’s ‘Music Bank’
BTS might be going back to multiple music shows with their upcoming anthology album, dropping on June 10. Read on for more.
The notice also reveals that the pre-recording is scheduled to take place on Friday, June 10, the day that BTS’ album ‘Proof’ drops, and will happen at KBS Hall. Further, the notice reads, “You can deliver your letters to the BTS members at the music show. Please deliver your letters to the on-site staff, and they will pass them on to the artists. **Other than letters, no other gifts will be passed on to the artists.”
Meanwhile, South Korean media outlets have reported that the group will be performing their upcoming title track from ‘Proof’, ‘Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)’, on music shows, including Mnet’s ‘M Countdown’ on June 16, KBS2’s ‘Music Bank’ on June 17, and SBS’ ‘Inkigayo’ on June 19.
BTS’ upcoming anthology album ‘Proof’ is scheduled to drop on June 10, 2022, ahead of the group’s ninth debut anniversary on June 13. After announcing the album on May 4 at 8:30 pm IST, BTS has gone on to drop multiple concept photos for the upcoming release, titled ‘Proof’ version and ‘Door’ version. The group has also revealed a track list for the anthology album, spread across 3 CDs, as well as their ‘Proof of Inspiration’.
Going by the promotion schedule released by BIGHIT MUSIC, we can further expect music video teasers for ‘Yet to Come’. Stay tuned for more updates!
