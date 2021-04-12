BTS reveal the BANGBANGCON 2021 schedule; Dynamite close to hitting 1 B

BANG BANG CON 2021 is just around the corner and BTS revealed the lineup for this year's BANG BANG CON!

It is Monday and we have officially entered the BANG BANG CON week! On April 10 IST, BTS took ARMY by surprise when they dropped the official teaser photo of the upcoming BANG BANG CON 2021 concert. BTS members revealed a colourful teaser image where we can see a pair of hands holding a device with BANG BANG CON 21 written on it. The online concert will be available on BANGTAN TV Youtube on April 17 at 3 pm KST (11:30 am IST). Now, BTS has revealed the complete setlist of performance schedule for BANG BANG CON 2021.

At 11.30 am IST we have BTS Live Trilogy Ep 1 BTS Begins (Memories of 2015). At 1:10 pm IST, we have BTS 5th Muster (Magic Shop in Busan) and at 4:10 pm IST, we have BTS World Tour (Speak Yourself Sao Paulo Brazil). BTS will be replaying their past live concerts and performances, which ARMY can enjoy over the weekend in the comfort of their homes. The concerts will be streamed free on their official BANGTANTV YouTube channel.

You can check out the schedule here:

For the uninitiated, the word 'bang' means room in Korean and con is short for the word concert. This means fans should enjoy BTS' online concert Bang Bang Con from the comfort of their homes. Meanwhile, BTS' smash-hit pop-disco track Dynamite is close to hitting 1 Billion views on YouTube. ARMY have been trending the hashtag to encourage fellow ARMY to stream Dynamite. Also, Happy 2 years to Map Of The Soul: Persona!

