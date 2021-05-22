BTS reveal the first main poster for the 2021 MUSTER, Sowoozoo aka Mikrokosmos

The theme for this year's Festa is Sowoozoo (Mikrokosmos). Read on to find out.

In a recent update, Butter becomes the fastest music video in YouTube history to hit 120 million views in the record time of 25 hours and 41 minutes. BTS and ARMY have worked very hard to achieve this incredible feat and of course, a group hug is a must in a situation like this. While we are at celebrations and festivities, there is another important occasion coming up - BTS Festa.

As a part of the annual 'Muster' celebration and festivities, BTS will be holding a global online streaming event, to take place on June 13 and 14. On June 13 at 6:30 PM KST, BTS and ARMYs will be able to commemorate the group's 8th debut anniversary with an intimate fan event titled Festa, while on June 14 at 6:30 PM KST, the event will return with a 'World Tour Version'! For the unversed, BTS Festa is celebrated every year to commemorate the group's special day, their debut. BTS members play games, eat delicious food and host a special broadcast for ARMY.

The much-anticipated theme of the 2021 Muster is Sowoozoo aka Mikrokosmos. Mikrokosmos is also BTS' song and appears as the third track in their sixth mini-album Map of the Soul: Persona.

Check out the announcement trailer below:

Check out the official poster below:

Meanwhile, BTS marked another milestone in their discography. On May 21 around 11 p.m. KST, the comeback trailer Interlude: Shadow surpassed 100 million views on YouTube. Interlude: Shadow is Suga’s solo track from Map of the Soul: 7, which was released in February 2020. Congratulations to Suga and BTS.

