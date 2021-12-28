BTS to reveal footage from LA concerts at Golden Disc Awards; aespa, ENHYPEN & more to perform

On December 28, Golden Disc Awards announced its lineup of performers for the event taking place soon. BTS will be a part of this year’s show, not as performers but will be releasing exclusive footage from their 4-day sold out shows at the So-Fi Stadium in Los Angeles, USA for the first time on TV. The group is currently on an extended vacation as the members have slowly returned to South Korea.

Further, the 36th Golden Disc Awards has also revealed its first lineup of performers. Groups aespa, ENHYPEN, THE BOYZ, and Brave Girls will be in attendance at the show. Moreover, soloists SOMI, Lee Mujin and Lim Young Woong were also revealed to be a part of the lineup.

Previously, actor and singer Lee Seeungi, actress Lee Da Hee and singer Sung Si Kyung were announced as hosts for the show. Out of these, BTS, aespa, ENHYPEN and THE BOYZ have been nominated for the Album Bonsang for ‘BE’, ‘Savage’, ‘DIMENSION : DILEMMA’ and ‘THRILL-ING’ respectively. BTS, aespa and SOMI are in the running for the Digital Song Bonsang for ‘Butter’, ‘Next Level’ and ‘DUMB DUMB’ respectively. aespa is also up for the ‘Rookie Artist of the Year’ award.

The 36th Golden Disc Awards will be held on January 8 at 3 PM KST (12:20 PM IST) and will be aired on JTBC. Which performance are you the most excited for?

