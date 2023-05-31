BTS reveals 2023 FESTA schedule for 10th debut anniversary; Fans speculate Ddaeng release, Letter performance

Korean titans, BTS, are all set to celebrate their 10 years of debuting in the music industry. The group shared a schedule of their planned events with their fans on May 31 at 12 am KST (May 30, 8:30 pm IST).

BTS 2023 FESTA schedule

Titled ‘2023 BTS FESTA Timeline’ the image showed an animated map full of dates leading up to BTS’ debut day of June 13. A couple of weeks full of content and announcements seems to be planned for the BTS ARMY, up to June 17. Icons teasing the release can be seen on the map which has made the fans’ minds run with ideas.

Some suspect that an updated profile will be shared on June 2 followed by a birthday party-like set-up for a video release on June 3. The official release of BTS’ beloved song ‘Ddaeng’ by rap members may be next in line.

This is expected to be followed by a practice video for one of the songs from the group. Since then it has been revealed that the first question mark which is placed on June 9 stands for the release of BTS’ upcoming new single named ‘Take Two’.

The revelation on June 10 seems to be the most awaited as it appears that members Jin and J-Hope’s appearances on SUGA’s drinking talk show ‘Suchwita’ would be revealed. Soon after, fans speculate that the live performance video of BTS’ Jimin’s hidden track ‘Letter’ which he sang along with Jungkook as a part of his debut album ‘FACE’ will be released. Some other rumours include the screening of a past film by the group, a surprise announcement at Namsan Tower, and more.

BTS FESTA 2023

The annual festival by the group is known to hold a special place in the hearts of the fans who have always been treated with surprise announcements, song releases, long-time awaited video releases, new sets of photos, and updated information on the seven boys of BTS. The 2023 FESTA seems to be promising things bigger than ever with Seoul planning to light up in purple to celebrate the group’s debut anniversary. Called as ‘BTS Presents Everywhere’, the project will paint the town in BTS’ color for fans to enjoy.



Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: BTS’ V wants to become the next ‘dancing king’; Shares clip grooving alongside famous dancer