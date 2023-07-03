BTS reveals chapter subtitles for first memoir BEYOND THE STORY: 10-Year Record; Details inside

BTS will be publishing their first memoir BEYOND THE STORY: 10-Year Record of BTS to embark on their 10th anniversary. This book will share untold stories from the ten-year journey of the K-pop sensation BTS. The book is scheduled to be out by July 9, the publishing agency has shared the subtitle for each chapter that hints at what each chapter would be like.

Chapter Subtitles Reveal

The chapter subtitles in the book provide a detailed overview of each chapter's content, which the fans are undoubtedly familiar with. However, what sets this BTS book apart is its ability to unveil previously untold stories. The book is scheduled for release on July 9, a significant date for BTS as it marks the day they bestowed the cherished name "ARMY" upon their devoted fans.

Chapter 1: SEOUL

The chapter hints at the early stages of BTS's journey in Seoul in 2013. As a septet, they began their career as a Hip-hop group, deeply inspired by American Hip-hop culture. This chapter likely delves into their experiences of dorm life and their days as trainees.

Chapter 2: WHY WE EXIST

Despite being named the Rookie of the Year, BTS faced significant backlash and criticism for their style and music during this period. This chapter hints at their time in "American Hustle Life" and marks the beginning of the Dark & Wild era in 2014. Interestingly, the subtitle describes it as the 'Worst Time', but it also provides insights into their determination to survive in the cutthroat competition of the music industry.

Chapter 3: LOVE, HATE, ARMY

BTS' lives changed after the release of THE MOST BEAUTIFUL MOMENT IN LIFE in 2015, this chapter will speak about the other side of this era which no one is aware of yet. BTS broke rules and set new expectations which marked a start to a new step in their journey.

Chapter 4: INSIDE OUT

This chapter will focus on the time when BTS started to create captivating concepts around their album, a story of seven boys. Mentioning friends twice, this chapter will also focus on friends.

Chapter 5: A FLIGHT THAT NEVER LANDS

BTS' blooming Love Yourself era, from the day of Fake Love's release in 2018 to all the chaos and hesitation the group has gone through. This chapter will probably speak about BTS' idols which conclude on SPEAK YOURSELF.

Chapter 6: THE WORLD OF BTS

BTS held a very successful stadium tour in 2019, From Saudi Arabia to America, the group surfed the world with their honest opinions focusing more on the group and the fans. This part will focus on the Map Of The Soul:7 era.

Advertisement

Chapter 7: WE ARE

The last chapter of the group will give an insight into BTS' time when they took over the world like fireworks with their song Dynamite and the release of their album BE in 2020. The subtitle for this part uses their classic INTRO: We're Now Going to Progress to Some Steps... If we continue with the intro we see the line Some Steps which are a bit More Difficult teasing the tough decisions BTS had to make during the pandemic.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS releases trailer for first memoir Beyond The Story: 10-Year Record of BTS