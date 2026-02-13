BTS reveals how members reacted to RM’s thoughts of ‘disband or take hiatus’ on livestream: ‘It’d be weird if you…’

BTS is gearing up for their next big move. Ahead of releasing their fifth studio album, ARIRANG, the group is sharing their thoughts on being away from the limelight for so long, owing to their military enlistments, and on their return, leader RM spoke up about feeling the pressure from all around the world for a banging comeback. He opened up about considering a hiatus and even disbandment, which surprised millions. Now, fellow bandmates shared with GQ how they took the fun route instead of taking it too seriously.

BTS reveals how they coped with RM’s honest live session

Back in December 2025, RM had spoken about how massive the pressure is for the group. While contemplating whether to go for sleeping pills, while wondering if the team should take a break or break up, after all, the singer managed to shock their millions of fans. However, the other BTS members, the only people who could understand just exactly what was going through the leader’s mind, decided to take it in stride. Making fun of the situation, they shared memes of the day.

“Actually, none of us watched that video of the live-streaming,” V shared, who admitted that being the captain of the ship comes with more pressure for the 31-year-old, with Jin adding that they had only witnessed short-form content versions of the livestream. SUGA added that the members don’t often consume each other’s chats with their fans, and it’d be ‘weird’ to watch it. “We’re always together, and we’re like brothers.”

Clarifying that it was indeed RM’s deep honesty with the ARMY and his way of being vulnerable, the team resorted to making fun of him for it instead of calling him out, terming his vulnerability as his love language. Jimin shared that the group isn’t the type to console each other, “But we just laugh and make fun of the person to make him laugh and forget about it…. We also had some drinks together. Booze always works.”

The group, although also affected themselves, decided to focus on meme-making and pretending that nothing happened.

ALSO READ: ARIRANG: Diplo confirms contribution to BTS album is his ‘biggest work yet’, says it will ‘shock the world’