BTS reveals if ARIRANG will try for Grammys, RM reacts to recent K-pop nods: ‘Don’t want to be desperately…’

BTS’ connection- or lack thereof with the Grammy Awards has long been debated on the internet, especially with their five nominations. So when the announcement for a new album came through, many wondered if the team would be interested in getting nominated once again. Leader RM is unsure of it as of now, but instead appreciates all the charm of the show, including the recent increase in K-pop nominees, including BLACKPINK member Rosé and KPop Demon Hunters’ appearance in the Big Four categories.

BTS reacts to possibly submitting ARIRANG to the Grammys

Reflecting on the growing number of K-pop nominees at the Grammy Awards, including Rosé’s two Big Four nods for APT. and KPop Demon Hunters’ total five, out of which they won one, RM shared with GQ, “There are a lot of K-pop-related nominees you see in the general field and, really, I want to send big applause for them.”

Sharing that the thought of winning a golden gramophone is still a goal for the team, the captain calls it far-fetched for the group. More than a month before the release of their 5th studio album, ARIRANG, leader RM added, “I mean, we’ll try. Maybe we’ll submit our album to the Grammys again. But I don’t know, we don’t want to be desperately eager for it…. We don’t want to say anymore like, ‘Ah, man, we want the Grammys.’ I mean, it doesn’t mean that we really don’t want it—but we’ll try. But if not, then okay.”

BTS nabbed a nomination for Dynamite in 2021 and then for Butter in 2022, and finally three more in 2023 for Yet To Come, My Universe with Coldplay, and Music of the Spheres as a featured artist, but walked away empty-handed all times, infuriating their fans.

However, the group seems to be more than accepting of their missed chance with the Recording Academy’s awards, and although it is one of the accolades they haven’t managed to grab so far, they’re not heavily relying on it. “Now, the most important thing is just that we are here back together again, we’re going to see the fans all over the world,” concluded RM.

