BTS reveals on Let's BTS that JUNGKOOK choreographed his performance of My Time for their online concert

BTS' Jungkook choreographed the majority of My Time for their Map of the Soul ON:E concert!

'Let's BTS' brought numerous enlightening events to ARMYs attention but one which took over the internet within a second of its revelation was the fact that BTS' Golden Maknae Jungkook actually choreographed part of his dance performance for his solo song, 'My Time'. Fans trended "My Time" all over on Twitter almost immediately and soon, millions of people were lauding the musical prodigy for his incredible talent. However, Jungkook was not the one who made his fact known. As always, Jungkook was too humble and shy to brag about his own achievements which prompted the other members, especially J-Hope, to bring out this incredible feat for ARMYs. J-Hope also added that his performance was way too cool even for the members themselves because he looked especially tantalizing with his chest showing ever so slightly.

At this point, fans are also bringing a previous tweet by choreographer Brian Puspos where he says that he choreographed My Time entirely in response to which, ARMYs are also pointing out that the choreographer himself admitted to ONLY the end and the beginning being his choreography. The major body of the routine, however, was choreographed by Jungkook himself and he did an incredible job at executing the performance as he commanded the whole arena all by himself, with panache.

You can see Brian Puspos' tweets here:

Finally got to watch the entire performance by JK. So happy my choreography got to be performed by an artist like him. I heard MY TIME and wished I could get the opportunity. Thank you! https://t.co/QTXS9bnSsT — Brian Puspos (@BrianPuspos) October 11, 2020

I watched a 10 second clip yesterday....today I watched the whole thing and realized the intro and ending is my choreography. — Brian Puspos (@BrianPuspos) October 11, 2020

