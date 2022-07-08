BTS reveals plans for 2 months of fun vlogs; Driving, cooking, camping and more begins on BTS ARMY Day

The wait is over! More BTS videos are on the way! Any drought that the BTS ARMY feared to be going on with the lack of BTS content seems to have come to an end as the septet has announced plans to release solo vlogs where each member will take part in various activities. A date with the boys of BTS has been planned for every Saturday, for the next seven weeks as the members greet the fans through a new series: ‘BTS VLOG’.

The different colours of the BTS members will be portrayed through the seven vlogs that will be released in succession over the course of next few weeks. Their daily lives are set to be revealed to the fans as the members engage in everyday activities that they each personally enjoy. These include driving, fashion, camping, wood work, going to museums and more.

According to the schedule shared by the group, the first ‘BTS VLOG’ will be out on July 9, which also happens to be BTS ARMY Day aka the day when BTS named their fans, Adorable Representative MCs for Youth. Starting with a ‘Driving Vlog’ at 7:07 pm KST (3:37 pm IST), seven such videos will be dropped every Saturday from then on.

Check out the timeline below.

According to our guess, BTS member V will begin the ‘DRIVE VLOG’, followed by J-Hope’s fashion vlog that began with the group’s Louis Vuitton video. Member Jimin can be expected to do a ‘BRACELET WORKSHOP VLOG’ followed by member RM who has been very vocal about his museum escapades. Member Jungkook previously teased his ‘CAMPING VLOG’ by doing a VLive broadcast so he is most likely to do that. Jin has frequently met chef Lee Yeon Bok in recent days prompting us to believe him to be doing the ‘COOKING VLOG’, while SUGA is known to be good at woodwork as seen in ‘In The SOOP BTS ver. Season 2’.

