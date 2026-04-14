BTS reveals whether they’d want to perform on Super Bowl; reacts to comparisons with Taylor Swift, Harry Styles

Super Bowl Halftime Show is an American tradition for their football games, where globally popular singers take to the mid-match break to enjoy some live music, which has long been performed by some of the biggest stars in the world. This year, Bad Bunny became the first non-English performer to belt out Spanish hits that the audience enjoyed. BTS, who sing in their native language, Korean, and English at times, are ready for it if they are welcomed.

BTS speaks about possible Super Bowl halftime show plans

Speaking about whether that’s a possibility the boys would consider in the future, RM spoke during a chat with Rolling Stone about how it’s a massive stage, but it is the mentality of the people viewing it that can make it possible. He said, “Maybe if time goes by, and the thoughts in the people change. All of the people in the world are watching Parasite, all these great things in Korean culture. So if there’s a chance, we definitely want to someday.”

Jimin expressed that it would be amazing, but an invite is what they’re waiting for, “We can’t do it unless we’re invited.” Jin, on the other hand, has already imagined what that would look like.

While topping global music charts and selling out stadiums is enough proof of their fame, they are being compared to the likes of Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars and Harry Styles, other frequent chart toppers who have time and again showcased their fan appeal. The South Korean boys are humble about any similarities, “They are greater artists than us,” said RM. “We’re just so small. We’re just a boy band from Korea.” Well, the numbers would disagree; they’re right there, in a league of their own.

BTS kicked off their ARIRANG World Tour with 3 sold-out shows in Goyang, South Korea, and will continue it for another year across 85 stops in total.

ALSO READ: Watch Hooligan: BTS is aura farming once again in edgy music video featuring swordswoman and nods to past