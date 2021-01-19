BTS Rewind: When an ecstatic Jungkook treated his hyungs to a hearty meal post his high school graduation

Back in 2017, during his high school graduation, BTS member Jungkook was joined by his proud hyungs as they celebrated his special day with a meal. Check out the nostalgic Bangtan Bomb below.

Jeon Jungkook, at the age of 23, is proving himself as a force to be reckoned with! Bringing sexy back to a 100, BTS ARMY has been going gaga over BTS' Golden Maknae, whether it be his coming of age My Time performance at Map of the Soul ON:E or even his recent blonde hairdo. It's definitely Kookie's time to shine.

However, there was a time Jungkook was a doe-eyed lad attending high school and making us coo over his shy personality. For the unversed, Jungkook attended Seoul's School of Performing Arts (SOPA) and graduated in 2017. Speaking of his graduation ceremony, just like during his induction ceremony, his BTS hyungs made sure to make their presence felt and cheer Jungkook on. In what was documented as a Bangtan Bomb, we got to see Jungkook dressed in his school uniform and looking sharp heading for his graduation and receiving his diploma while RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin and V joined after a while.

You can see Jungkook's bright smile radiating when his hyungs were beside him as Taehyung even had a bouquet with him to give to the youngest BTS member. The Bangtan Boys were seen posing happily for the shutterbugs as Kookie showed off his diploma. Unfortunately, the members couldn't be inside the auditorium when Jungkook received his award as it was crowded and decided to wait in their car instead. After his graduation, we see Jungkook heading for the car and sitting alongside Jimin and V who were over the moon for the Golden Maknae. Jimin even cutely asked Jungkook if he wanted a gift for graduating to which the latter quipped that he wants an apartment. Taehyung even had Jungkook laughing when he quipped, "Since you left first, we looked everywhere for a place that sells flowers," which Kookie found suspicious and Jimin added, "We just bought it at the mart."

The boys were then seen heading to the same place where they had gone for a meal, years back, during Jungkook's induction. While Jungkook's dad had paid for the previous bill, Jungkook showed he was all grown up by paying for his graduation meal and treating his hyungs to some delicious jajangmyeon. The look of admiration on the members' faces towards Jungkook was too cute to handle as Jimin and V kept taking photos of their maknae while everyone started belting out BTS' Graduation Song. Post dinner, BTS headed for a schedule but not before recreating the same OT7 photo they had clicked during Jungkook's induction ceremony. The only difference is how different the members, especially Kookie, look years later.

Check out Jungkook's high school graduation Bangtan Bomb below:

We adore these boys and how!

This video is just amongst the many which prove that BTS' unmatchable bond is thicker than blood. Showing their support to Jungkook during his induction and graduation ceremony was indeed endearing to watch.

Credits :BANGTANTV YouTube

