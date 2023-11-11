BTS’ RM accidentally shares smoking photo on Instagram; deleted post sparks online frenzy as netizens react

Trigger Warning: This article has references to smoking.

BTS leader RM, aka Kim Namjoon, often takes to his Instagram stories to share interesting updates about himself with his fans, the ARMYS. However, his latest update was quickly deleted when eagle-eyed netizens spotted the Lonely singer smoking. This incident has sent social media platforms into a frenzy as people debate over RM's latest image.

BTS’ RM mistakenly uploads, then removes, a smoking photo on Instagram

On November 11, 2023, RM, the leader of K-pop supergroup BTS posted a photo on his Instagram story, where he could be seen with a cigarette between his fingers. Soon after inadvertently sharing the image, he deleted it but fans, curious about the image, not only questioned its appearance but also indulged in a debate. While some urged the 29-year-old idol to cease smoking, others backed him urging the audience to respect personal choices made by grown-up individuals.

Though RM is of legal smoking age and entitled to his choices as an adult, Korean fans have expressed shock and concern upon coming across the image. K-pop idols are typically held to an elevated, sometimes unrealistic standard, and smoking has historically been disapproved of in Korea.

After RM's latest update, Kim Namjoon became a trending topic on Twitter, with international fans engaging in discussions about the picture.

Earlier, V and Jungkook were embroiled in a similar situation when their images surfaced featuring the BTS members taking a smoke break. BTS fans, ARMYs believe the group’s lead rapper SUGA, known for his savage personality, apparently extended support to his fellow group mates when he briefly took a smoke in the official music video for Haegeum, the main track of his solo album D-2.

Netizens engage in a debate over RM's now deleted image

In response to RM's recent Instagram update featuring the image of him smoking, social media users were not only inquisitive about the photo but also found themselves embroiled in a debate. Among the discussions, some individuals took the opportunity to implore the 29-year-old idol to reconsider his smoking habits, citing concerns for his health and setting an example for his fans. Conversely, another faction of supporters defended RM's personal choices, advocating for the acknowledgment and respect of individual autonomy, particularly for grown-up individuals like the BTS leader, acknowledging their right to make personal decisions. This sparked a dynamic conversation on social media, reflecting the diverse perspectives and opinions of fans and followers.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Advertisement

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: From J-Hope’s More to Jungkook’s Standing Next To You; pick your favorite title track by BTS members