BTS’ RM adds 4 credits to his name steadying second place as the most credited artist by KOMCA

Songwriting comes as second nature to BTS’ RM who has born the torch for numerous chart-topping BTS songs. Fans are taken through a wide ride of emotions each time they witness the genius of the BTS leader who has now added another jewel to his crown.

As noted by multiple ARMYs around the world, #RM180KOMCA started trending on November 10 on Twitter and soon was duplicated worldwide to congratulate BTS’ RM for his latest achievement. RM now continues to stand second on the Korea Music Copyright Association (KOMCA) list with another 4 credits to his name.

Previously, RM rose to 2nd place with 176 points, being the youngest one in the list for the most credited artists. The said update came in mid-July this year and had fans hoping for the rapper’s rise to number 1 soon. RM delivered in months and we think VIXX’s Ravi has someone to look out for. Ravi stands at the number 1 spot with his whopping 200 credits while RM and Psy tie for the second spot with 180 each. BIGBANG’s G-Dragon follows close with 174 points.

RM’s song credits come with his cross-border collaborations, also helping out with labelmates TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s 2nd studio album. He was seen creating new music alongside fellow rapper and songwriter SUGA on the latest episode of ‘In The SOOP BTS ver. Season 2’ while the youngest member Jungkook did some writing of his own. This only adds to our hope of getting more music from RM and BTS soon and we couldn’t be happier about it!

