BTS' RM adds another feather to his hat; Becomes the second most credited Korean artist according to KOMCA

RM has 176 credits to his name! Read on to find out about his amazing achievement.

Rapper, Leader, Songwriter, Moonchild and the ARMY's President, BTS' RM aka Kim Namjoon is a gift to the music world, and there is no denying that! Now, the talented idol has added another feather to his already illustrious cap! According to Korea Music Copyright Association or KOMCA, BTS‘ RM has become both the second most credited Korean artist and the youngest.

Yes, you read it right. RM is the second most credited artist, matching PSY with 176 points. KOMCA's topmost credited artist is VIXX's Ravi with 197 points and Big Bang's G-Dragon takes on the third spot with 174 points. BTS' smash hit summer bop 'Butter' and TXT's '0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)' featuring pH-1, Woodie Gochild, and Seori helped in elevating his score to the second spot! ARMYs took to Twitter to congratulate him over his amazing achievement as well! It seems like RM was in a celebratory mood, as he posted a handsome selca of himself on Twitter, in his new haircut with a special appearance by a 'carrot'! He captioned the picture saying, "I got a carrot" with a carrot emoji.

You can check out RM's selca below:

i got a carrot

# pic.twitter.com/zhqN7q1Ilx — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) July 16, 2021

Meanwhile, the July 16 episode of Music Bank featured BTS’s 'Butter' and aespa’s 'Next Level' as candidates for first place. BTS took their 13th win for 'Butter' with 11,051 points over 3,727 points for 'Next Level.' Congratulations to RM and BTS!

Credits :BTS Twitter

