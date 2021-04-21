BTS' RM is all set to collaborate with K indie artist eAeon on a track titled, Don't Do It

Mark your calendars ARMY, RM x eAeon collab is coming on April 30th. Read on to find out.

K-media is going on an overdrive reporting that BTS is scheduled to make a comeback in May. While that is still not confirmed by HYBE, we might get a surprise sooner than that - a brand new collab. According to a report by Dong-A, Indie singer Lee Eon aka eAeon has collaborated with BTS' RM on his second album, due to release on April 30th. He made his debut in December 2010 with his single, All I Want For Christmas. This will be eAeon's first solo album in 9 years.

It is revealed that Namjoon has collaborated on the track Don't Do It. Namjoon has co-written the track alongside eAeon. Don't Do It is said to be a tragic song with a distinctive bass. eAeon revealed that he gave RM just an accompaniment, without any instructions or suggestions. However, Joon sent back to him, not just the lyrics and melody but the vocal arrangements all completed perfectly. The song is said to have a sharp melody, lyrical fluidity of words and a portmanteau that flows magically. eAeon revealed that he was impressed with Namjoon's work ethics and brilliant talent.

eAeon also shared that Namjoon was impressed with how the song was shaped and wondered if it is actually possible to be this satisfied with the song? For those uninitiated, RM and eAeon collaborated on the track BadBye from Namjoon's 2018 solo album, Mono. The two artists have maintained a good rapport and enjoy working with one another.

