BTS' RM and aespa's Karina caught up in dating rumors; Fans REACT

RM and Karina, on November 6, found themselves at the center of dating speculation in a trending post on a popular Korean online community. Nevertheless, Korean netizens view this particular dating rumor as the most absurd one to date.

Recent dating rumors involving BTS's RM and aespa's Karina have stirred attention, with Korean netizens deeming this particular rumor as the most far-fetched in recent memory.

On November 6, a trending post emerged on a popular Korean online community, sparking widespread speculation about the alleged romantic involvement of RM and Karina. The basis for this rumor was one netizen's observation of Karina's growing interest in the band Se So Neon and RM's established friendship with Hwang So Yoon, the lead vocalist of Se So Neon.

The source of the recent dating speculations was a netizen who pointed to a sequence of Instagram updates by Karina as the initial trigger. These particular posts showcased the band Se So Neon, with RM being a well-documented friend of the band's lead vocalist, Hwang So Yoon, leading to heightened curiosity about a possible link between RM and Karina.

Furthermore, the netizen drew attention to matching black and white photos that were separately posted by RM and Karina on their Instagram stories. In each of these images, they were seen striking a pose with Hwang So Yoon, raising the possibility that these synchronized posts could be a subtle indication of a connection between the two celebrities.

However, Korean netizens collectively expressed their skepticism, regarding this dating rumor as one of the most absurd they've encountered. Their comments included statements such as, "I apologize, but this is truly one of the most ludicrous attempts to link two idols," "Karina seems to be purely concerned with a guy's looks," "It's best to disregard posts like these, as they seem to be the work of imaginative individuals of a certain age," "RM has openly stated that he is without a girlfriend," "As a devoted ARMY, I must admit that this is perhaps the most comical dating rumor involving a BTS member," "The presented evidence is notably flimsy," and "The so-called evidence they've presented... well, it's quite laughable."

This is how RM commemorated fellow BTS member Jungkook's GOLDEN release

On November 3, BTS' RM hopped on Instagram to announce that he was tuned in to the title track Standing Next To You from GOLDEN via Spotify. He promptly shared the moment on his Instagram story, accompanied by the caption "our golden seed's album is released," expressing his pride and support for the diligent golden maknae, Jungkook. RM has earned a reputation for backing his fellow members in their solo ventures, and he has now extended his support to each BTS member's official solo album releases.

