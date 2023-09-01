BTS' RM and Balming Tiger celebrate one year of their collaboration: Throwback to release of SEXY NUKIM

BTS' RM and Balming Tiger dropped their song SEXY NUKIM on September 1 last year marking a year anniversary. The song displayed a brain-twisting concept with groovy rap verses. The BTS member took to Instagram Stories to celebrate this moment, meanwhile, Balming Tiger also shared a post.

BTS' RM and Balming Tiger's SEXY NUKIM marked one year

On September 1, 2022, the Indigo singer and South Korean musical group released their collaboration song SEXY NUKIM. From groovy rap verses to low-toned vocals the song has many mysteries to it as the music video left a huge impression on viewers and fans. Known for their unique style of music Balming Tiger gave another song that was completely different to what usual K-pop songs sound like. The musical group is popular in South Korea for its multi-genre musical pieces which include SEXY NUKIM and Kolo Kolo. They call themselves an alternative K-pop band as they wished to not be set in the molds of one particular genre. This collaboration took place as the well-known producer Supreme Boi who has worked on songs like Idol, Dionysus by BTS, and TOMORROW X TOGETHER's Cat & Dog (English Version), and San Yawn the musical collective's leader happened to be from the same alumnus. RM shared a story on his Instagram celebrating a year of this musical masterpiece. On the other hand, Balming Tiger posted photos with different unseen behind-the-scenes pictures from the official music video.

BTS' RM and Balming Tiger's San Yawn

On August 23, close pals San Yawn and RM were seen having fun together. San Yawn posted a photo on Instagram featuring RM. The leader of BTS can be seen dozing off in the picture. In the spirit of a true buddy, San Yawn posted a funny photo of RM dozing off on his Instagram Stories. The first image was posted to San Yawn's Instagram, and RM later reposted it. It was all fun but RM took a sweet revenge on him the next day. He put up a photo where San Yawn was seen to be sleeping while the Wild Flower singer stared at it.

