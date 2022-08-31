BTS’ RM and BIGBANG’s Taeyang hang out together at event; Pose for sweet photo

On August 30, BTS and BIGBANG’s fans saw two worlds coming together when BTS’ RM and BIGBANG’s Taeyang took to Instagram to reveal that they hung out together at an event. RM first shared a black-and-white photo via his Instagram story with Taeyang and photographer Mok Jungwook, while tagging both.

The BTS member also wrote “Congratulations” and added the hashtag “mokpress”. Check out the photo, below:

Shortly after, Taeyang also took to his Instagram story to share a clip from a similar angle, though without the black-and-white filter, while mentioning both RM and Mok Jung Wook’s accounts.

This is the second time in about two months, that RM and Taeyang have been known to be at the same event. Previously, the two stars were both present at a listening party hosted by BTS’ J-Hope before the release of his solo album ‘Jack In The Box’. At the event held in July, many other known faces were also in attendance, including BTS’ Jin, Jimin, V and Jungkook, Tiger JK, Yoon Mirae, BiBi, Jessi, HyunA, DAWN, Heize, SUNMI and more. At the time, however, RM and Taeyang were not seen in a photo together.

Taeyang debuted in 2006 as a member of BIGBANG, following which he released his first extended play in 2008. The BIGBANG member is particularly well-known for his vocal skills, and is held in high regard for his talents.

RM made his debut in 2013 as the leader of the septet BTS, and released his first solo mixtape ‘RM’ in 2015. RM is currently gearing up to meet fans through his upcoming collaboration with Balming Tiger, with the song ‘SEXY NUKIM’.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Måneskin’s Damiano David wishes to collaborate with BLACKPINK? Italian vocalist spills details at the VMAs

What do you think about this interaction? Share with us in the comments section below.



