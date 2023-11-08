BTS' RM and BLACKPINK's Jennie snapped at same event; Netizens rejoice in their indirect union

BTS member RM and BLACKPINK member Jennie both attended the So!YoON!'s concert. Jennie released her solo track You & Me on October 6, and the song instantly became a hit with the fans. RM released his first solo album, Indigo, which received critical appreciation and a lot of love from fans.

RM and Jennie were spotted at the same event

BTS member RM and BLACKPINK member Jennie attended So!YoON!'s concert at the Olympic Hall. So!YoON! took to Instagram and posted a bunch of photos from the event. One of the pictures was a shot of a collection of Polaroids. Jennie and RM were both spotted in the shot but were in different Polaroids.

Fans rejoiced at this union even though it was indirect and just a little nugget. This proved that both the mega stars were present at the same place at the same time as they attended the concert. Fans of BLACKPINK and BTS couldn't hide their excitement as they saw the two together in one frame.

Jennie's recent activities

BLACKPINK member Jennie dropped her hit single You & Me on October 6. Since its release, the song has been dominating the global charts. The track is Jennie's second solo and has received much attention and love from fans even before its official release. It entered many charts, including Billboard, Spotify, YouTube, iTunes, MelOn and more. The performance video, Coachella mix, and a jazz version of the song were also released, garnering loads of attention because of their quality.

Jennie also proved her talent and skills again, as her monthly streams surpassed 18 million on Spotify. This set a new record for her as she became the first female South Korean soloist to garner this massive number of monthly streams. She has surpassed other top South Korean artists like RM, Taehyung, J-Hope, Jimin, SUGA, Jin, and fellow band members Rosé and Jisoo.

Talking about RM, on November 7, his and aespa's Karina's dating rumors started spreading as a netizen speculated that the two had been dating. This rumor was rubbished by most fans.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS' RM and aespa's Karina caught up in dating rumors; Fans REACT