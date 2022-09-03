BTS’ RM and ENHYPEN to attend ‘&AUDITION - The Howling - FINAL ROUND’; Former snapped with BIGBANG’s Taeyang

On the morning of September 3, BTS member RM and the seven members of boy group ENHYPEN were spotted at the Gimpo Airport, on their way to Japan. Later it was reported by HYBE LABELS JAPAN that both the acts will be heading to ‘&AUDITION - The Howling - FINAL ROUND’, the idol survival program headed by the company to debut their next boy group.

Previously, BTS had appeared on the program with a video message and a ‘BTS challenge’ for the trainees of the show. SEVENTEEN also made a video appearance to provide support to the reality show. TOMORROW X TOGETHER had also made an in-person appearance and sat down with the participants for a fun chat and a cover of their latest release. ENHYPEN knew the fellow trainees from their ‘I-LAND’ days and fans loved their interaction. Since then, the audiences have been excited for more appearances from the seniors.

Now, BTS’ RM will be attending as the representative of the group and members of ENHYPEN will return to cheer on the trainees who will debut as a new boy group later in the day. The ‘&AUDITION - The Howling - FINAL ROUND’ will be aired at 4 PM on the same day.

Moreover, RM shared yet another collection of photos from his latest visit to an art gallery. Interestingly, BIGBANG member Taeyang was spotted in one of the photos and raised happy eyebrows from the fans of the two. Previously too, Taeyang attended J-Hope’s ‘Jack In The Box’ listening party. We wonder if a new star friendship will be formed between the two legendary groups.

