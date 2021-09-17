BTS' RM and IU display their philanthropic sides with generous donations; Find out

Bangtan's leader and the talented singer IU aren't just South Korea's cultural pride, but are also very philanthropic at heart. BTS' RM donated 100 million KRW ($85,146) to the Cultural Foundation of the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art. The National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art announced that RM made this generous donation to spread the culture of reading 'Beautiful Art Books'.

It is no secret that RM is an art lover and is often seen visiting museums and art galleries. In celebration of his birthday, he sponsored the production of art books that were out of print and difficult to obtain, along with materials that needed to be reissued. The produced books are donated to public libraries and elementary, middle, and high school libraries in mountainous areas across the country. These books were also allocated in the art bookstore of the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art so that anyone could see them.

Meanwhile, IU has donated 850 million KRW (about $723,000) worth of goods to numerous charities and organizations to celebrate her 13th debut anniversary! IU has worked with many of the companies that she does advertisements for and donated 850 million KRW (about $723,000) worth of goods to multiple charities and organizations. This includes sneakers, winter coats, gear, blankets and bedding. IU proposed the offer to each brand, and IU will also be personally contributing for half of the cost of the goods. IU has been donating to charities and organizations since her debut in 2008.

We stan the right artists indeed!

