BTS' RM and Jimin enjoy museum date, Fans cherish Minimoni's strong bond

BTS's RM and Jimin, known for their close friendship since their debut, were recently seen having a delightful museum outing together. This heartwarming bond between the two has endeared them to fans, who were delighted to witness their visit to the art exhibition at the museum.

BTS RM and Jimin are at a museum date

Despite their hectic schedules, BTS ARMY, the devoted fandom of BTS, was thrilled to discover on August 6 that RM and Jimin had made a joint visit to the Frieze Seoul 2023 exhibition. The event also featured an Art Festa, which boasted a star-studded guest list including BTS's V, BLACKPINK's Jisoo, Lee Min Ho, and more.

In a group photo taken at the event by Director of Frieze Masters Nathan Clements-Gillespie, RM and Jimin's striking visuals shone through, even though they were wearing masks and casual attire. The photo was taken in front of a Lee Bae painting. When these pictures surfaced, ARMYs couldn't contain their excitement over the fact that the two idols had attended the exhibition together. They particularly adored the pose struck by RM and Jimin, playfully dubbing their outing a Museum Date and celebrating the happiness radiating from their close bond. The images of the two BTS members enjoying their time together brought immense joy to fans, highlighting the strong camaraderie between RM and Jimin, affectionately known as "MiniMoni" when their names are combined.

BTS RM and Jimin’s recent activities

BTS's RM treated his fans to a Weverse live session recently, engaging in a conversation and sharing various insights. During the live broadcast, he touched upon several topics.

First, RM mentioned Jimin's Instagram stories, where Jimin had shared posts about RM’s birthday ads set up by his fans in Seoul to celebrate his upcoming birthday. RM expressed his appreciation for Jimin's response to the heartfelt gestures of their fans.

Furthermore, RM couldn't help but praise Jimin, referring to him as "the cutest living thing in this whole world," a sentiment that surely melted the hearts of ARMYs.

The conversation also touched on the topic of possible military enlistment, a subject of interest and concern for many fans.

Additionally, RM addressed the recent controversy surrounding Frank Ocean's song Bad Religion. The song's lyrics sparked backlash due to their potentially problematic nature. On August 30, during his live video session, RM clarified that there was no intention to offend any faith. He emphasized his respect for all religions and beliefs, encouraging fans to take his words seriously.

RM's live session provided fans with insights into various aspects of his thoughts and BTS-related matters, reinforcing the close connection between the group and its dedicated ARMYs.

On September 5, 2023, BTS' Jimin made ARMYs' day by connecting with them on Instagram. He shared a heartwarming selfie on his personal Instagram account, beaming with his infectious smile, dressed in a black t-shirt, matching cap, and mask. Fans were overjoyed by the gesture.

During a recent live video session, Jimin also shared his current K-drama recommendation. He revealed that he's currently watching Moving, starring Han Hyo Joo and Jo In Sung. Fans were impressed by his choice, as the K-drama has been gaining popularity for its compelling plot and outstanding performances.

In the same live session on the Weverse app, Jimin caught up with fans and shared his current mood. He asked fans to join him in wishing his fellow member Jungkook a happy birthday, showing the bond between the two BTS members. Jimin's interactions with fans continue to bring happiness and excitement to the BTS community.

