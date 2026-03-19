BTS’ RM and Jin express excitement for Gwanghwanun ARIRANG concert, request ARMY to practice safety

As thousands gather to witness the charm of BTS first-hand in Seoul for the group's comeback stage at the prestigious Gwanghwanun Square, the singers have expressed their excitement to share the experience. Taking to their Weverse accounts to share a note before their album ARIRANG drops the following day, members RM and Jin advised the fans to be careful among large crowds at the venue.

RM and Jin of BTS warn fans of safety ahead of tens of thousands gathering near the Gwanghwamun Gate

Taking to the fan communication platform, the oldest member of BTS spoke about how their return was quite near and promised to showcase impressive performance at the venue in a couple of days. He wrote, “Hello, this is Jin. Before we know it, one day remains until the comeback. Thanks to many people helping and supporting us, we came to hold the comeback show at Gwanghwamun. It is an honor to be able to greet everyone together in a meaningful place after a long time, and I would like to say that I am very grateful to those who helped and to everyone who showed understanding. We will also do our best so that we can present a good performance. We ask that those watching on-site please be sure to pay attention to safety.”

Soon after, leader RM also shared his thoughts ahead of the comeback and thanked everyone for making it possible. He said, “ARMY! We’re really excited to meet you at Gwanghwamun. Since many people will gather, we ask for your cooperation so everyone can enjoy the performance safely and happily. Please make sure to follow the instructions of the (on-site) staff and security personnel on the day of the event, and we look forward to seeing you all maintain order.”

He went on to convey gratitude to all personnel working on the ground to make it successful, “We believe that a truly wonderful performance is made possible only with the order and consideration shown by each and every one of you, ARMY. We would also like to sincerely thank the police officers, as well as the firefighters, government, and local authorities, who are working hard to ensure safety. Thank you!”

BTS will debut their SWIM performance at the free concert, which will be livestreamed on Netflix globally for fans of the group. The 1-hour event will mark the group's first live showcase of their new album ARIRANG and will take place on March 21 at 8 pm KST.

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