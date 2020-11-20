BTS' RM and Jin wish hopeful outcome for upcoming Grammy nominations: We will probably be awake and waiting

As the 2021 Grammy nominations will be announced on November 25, BTS members RM and Jin confessed that they're hoping for a nomination while speaking at the global press conference for their upcoming album BE.

Ahead of the release of their highly-awaited album BE, BTS hosted a global press conference where they spoke candidly about the making of their most personal album to date. Moreover, since November 25 will be the day when the 2021 Grammys nominations will finally be unveiled, the members were asked about the upcoming award ceremony with a potential nomination in tow.

"If I say that I am not nervous at all, that will be a lie. Every time we have an interview, we are asked about our goals or our next target. We often, actually always mention this [Grammy nomination] among other things," Bangtan leader RM confessed and added, "We are very nervous. We are waiting for the 25th as well. It would be amazing if we are nominated [laughs] and if it's not, you know... that's sort of how we are waiting for it. I think it will be announced early in the morning. We will probably be awake and waiting for that."

On the other hand, when Jin was asked, "Where do you go from here now that you've achieved Billboard Number 1 status," referring to Dynamite topping Hot 100, the eldest member of BTS gave a shoutout to his bandmate Suga, who is currently recovering from shoulder surgery.

"This question is also another one for Suga. He generally used to answer this question. But, I will try today. Where do we want to go from here? What more do we want to do? To be honest, it would be the Grammys. We reached the top spot on Billboard Hot 100. That was amazing. That was an incredible honour but we... if we were to feel that we want a little bit more... the nominations will be coming out soon and we hope that our name will be called in that nomination. Fighting, BTS," Jin concluded.

We're rooting for you, BTS!

