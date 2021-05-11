BTS' RM and Jungkook leave ARMY shook with their gorgeous visuals in Butter Concept Photos 2

BTS' RM and Jungkook take over Twitter trends as they enthral ARMY in the second concept photos for Butter.

We still aren't over the amazing and scintillating OT7 picture that BTS released two days ago, leaving us shook with their stunning visuals! J-Hope's Blonde hair, Jungkook's man-bun, Jimin's rainbow hair, Jin's sleek mullet, Taehyung's sharp undercut, Namjoon's bubble-gum pink hair and Suga's adorable fringe cut, left ARMY and netizens in general gasping for breath! Today, BTS released the first set of solo concept photos featuring BTS' leader RM and our golden maknae, Jungkook!

RM and Jungkook look smooth as butter, flaunting their exquisite style in the new concept photos. RM is seen sporting candy pink hair and looks ethereal in an all-white ensemble, paired with a stylish blazer. Jungkook, sports a stylish man-bun in an ashen-grey ombre suit, looking like a rich Chaebol! If the pattern is to be believed, then we will get Jin and Suga's concept photos next, followed by J-Hope, Jimin and V.

You can check out the smooth as Butter concept photos below:

Meanwhile, ARMY are shook over Namkook's stunning visuals and keywords like 'KIM NAMJOON, 'JEON JUNGKOOK' and 'Butter Teaser 2' have taken over top Twitter trends. Butter is BTS' second-English track and is slated to release on May 21 at 9:30 AM IST.

You can check out ARMY reactions below:

Currently trending worldwide 1. #ButterTeaser2

6. JEON JUNGKOOK

11. EYEBROW PIERCING

18. BUTTER TEASER PHOTO 2

22. Run BTS

23. CONCEPT PHOTOS pic.twitter.com/X43A8fpvB2 — Aurelia ⟭⟬⁷ 21 May (@AureliaOT7) May 11, 2021

ALSO READ: BTS looks incredibly stunning in latest Butter teaser; ‘HIS HAIR’, ‘EXCUSE ME’, ‘JUNGKOOK’ trend in an instant

