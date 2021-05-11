BTS' RM and Jungkook leave ARMY shook with their gorgeous visuals in Butter Concept Photos 2
We still aren't over the amazing and scintillating OT7 picture that BTS released two days ago, leaving us shook with their stunning visuals! J-Hope's Blonde hair, Jungkook's man-bun, Jimin's rainbow hair, Jin's sleek mullet, Taehyung's sharp undercut, Namjoon's bubble-gum pink hair and Suga's adorable fringe cut, left ARMY and netizens in general gasping for breath! Today, BTS released the first set of solo concept photos featuring BTS' leader RM and our golden maknae, Jungkook!
RM and Jungkook look smooth as butter, flaunting their exquisite style in the new concept photos. RM is seen sporting candy pink hair and looks ethereal in an all-white ensemble, paired with a stylish blazer. Jungkook, sports a stylish man-bun in an ashen-grey ombre suit, looking like a rich Chaebol! If the pattern is to be believed, then we will get Jin and Suga's concept photos next, followed by J-Hope, Jimin and V.
You can check out the smooth as Butter concept photos below:
#BTS #방탄소년단 #BTS_Butter Teaser Photo 1 - RM pic.twitter.com/OWMijacwC9
— BIGHIT MUSIC (@BIGHIT_MUSIC) May 11, 2021
#BTS #방탄소년단 #BTS_Butter Teaser Photo 1 - 정국 (Jung Kook) pic.twitter.com/7B0ACRi2rU
— BIGHIT MUSIC (@BIGHIT_MUSIC) May 11, 2021
Meanwhile, ARMY are shook over Namkook's stunning visuals and keywords like 'KIM NAMJOON, 'JEON JUNGKOOK' and 'Butter Teaser 2' have taken over top Twitter trends. Butter is BTS' second-English track and is slated to release on May 21 at 9:30 AM IST.
You can check out ARMY reactions below:
#ButterTeaser2 is now trending #1 Worldwide! @BTS_twt
— 방탄소년단 Publicity (@BTSPublicity) May 11, 2021
We are fine #ButterTeaser2 @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/s9qzlcmJIR
— BTSARMY Kitchen & Bar⁷ (@BTSARMYKitchen) May 11, 2021
Currently trending worldwide
1. #ButterTeaser2
6. JEON JUNGKOOK
11. EYEBROW PIERCING
18. BUTTER TEASER PHOTO 2
22. Run BTS
23. CONCEPT PHOTOS pic.twitter.com/X43A8fpvB2
— Aurelia ⟭⟬⁷ 21 May (@AureliaOT7) May 11, 2021
