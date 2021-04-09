BTS’ RM and Jungkook, SHINee’s Onew and Taemin & more: 6 leader-maknae duos we absolutely love!

While the eldest and the youngest always do share a bond, we’re taking a look at the synergy between the leader and the youngest in these K-pop groups!

Throughout the years, we have always been a hyung or maknae to someone. Somebody who we look up to, who is there to show us the way, help us from making stupid mistakes, and let us look cool hanging out with them. In the K-Pop industry, this relationship is taken perhaps a bit more seriously.

While the eldest and the youngest in a group always have a certain synergy, there’s also a special connection between the leader and the maknae. The cause of this may be many, one that I can think of now, is that a leader is always chosen as someone who is reliable, intelligent, and holds the potential to be the voice of the group - which isn’t a simple task. So it feels natural that the youngest person in the team, with eyes shining with passion and fewer days, lived on earth, looks up to the powerful potential that lies inside the leaders.

In the list below, we’ll talk about some of the best leader-maknae duos in the K-Pop industry.

BTS’ RM and Jungkook

The most famous bros in the industry for a while, these two have an amazing relationship. Being the leader of BTS, RM has looked out for ‘Jungkookie’ even before the band started. Jungkook has even gone on record to say that he looks up to all the members, but he accepted BTS’s offer because RM is his favourite. Other members act as his older brothers too, with Jin and Suga frequently paying for his meals when they’re together. Who can forget the forehead kiss that Jungkook gave RM? Heart eyes all the way!

Stray Kids’ Bangchan and I.N

Even though I.N had to leave the band in 2019, his relationship with them has not sunk at all. Perhaps it is stronger now than what was before. While we have few details about it other than that, maybe a rehash of the old times is in order. Being the youngest, he was coddled by the senior members, especially the leader Bangchan. There are many behind-the-scenes videos where we can see him and others checking up on I.N, guiding him, asking if he’s eaten, making sure he’s comfortable and so much more.

SHINee’s Onew and Taemin

One of the most adorable moments captured on camera is the group’s members looking after Taemin. With the performances being so grueling, we understand them hanging out and chilling together. Jokingly called the ‘Eternal Maknae’, Taemin has admitted that he wants to stay a baby as long as possible. There are even instances where Onew regularly checks up on Taemin during the tour - sending him messages, asking if he’d eaten yet, if he’s feeling okay, and more. They’re so cute together, this definitely deserves a mention in our list! Not to forget the times Taemin was seen searching for and looking at the leader whenever he felt shy or embarrassed!

DAY6’s Sungjin and Dowoon

Maybe not as playful or comedic as others, Sungjin still acts as a great hyung to Dowoon. Looking out for him, working hard on his performances, making sure everyone else is comfortable too, Sungjin took to being a hyung, like moths to a light. One particularly adorable time, during a live broadcast, Dowoon said that he didn’t think he had any charms. Being the caretaker brother as always, Sungjin jumped in and told their audience about how their maknae was always full of charms!

Got7’s JayB and Yugyeom

Having been working and living together for years, these two have settled into a wonderful hyung-maknae relationship. From JayB showering Yugyeom with affection and helping him out, to Yugyeom looking up to JayB and working exceptionally hard in his performances, their relationship is a textbook example. Their synced energy during promotions, behind-the-scenes features, and in front of paparazzi, makes them a great duo. Teasing each other, having fun, showing a camaraderie that just pulls in even more fans to the band. Just take a look at how they interacted while promoting Jus2!

BTOB's Eunkwang and Sungjae

Arguably one of the weirdest leader-maknae duos on this list, Eunkwang, and Sungjae are best of friends. Age isn’t a boundary when it comes to them. They goof around, mock, and tease each other - but also support each other wholeheartedly. Sungjae even said that he wouldn’t be where he is today, without his leader. A TMI that you might not know - they both lived in the same neighbourhood and were practically neighbours! Yet, Eunkwang mentioned that never crossed paths with him.

When you look up to someone and get inspired by them, you automatically do become close friends!

Which is your favourite leader-maknae duo in K-Pop? Let us know in the comments below!

Credits :BTS Instagram

Share your comment ×