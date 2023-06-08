BTS’ RM and Jungkook to participate in 10th debut anniversary event in Yeouido; Live streaming details inside

BTS is going all out for the celebrations surrounding the group’s upcoming 10th debut anniversary. According to an announcement made on 8 June, the group’s leader RM will be conducting a special event to communicate with fans onsite in Yeouido in line with the 2023 BTS FESTA. Moreover, the youngest member Jungkook is set to narrate a firework show which will run alongside BTS’ music.

2023 BTS FESTA in Yeouido with RM

The BTS 10th debut anniversary celebrations are going in full force with the BTS Presents Everywhere project taking charge at Yeouido on June 17. A day full of fun activities has been planned for the BTS ARMY, ending with a special event led by BTS member RM. He will interact with fans at the ARMY Lounge by conducting the ‘It's 5 PM, and This is Kim Namjun’ show for one hour from 5 pm to 6 pm KST.

Jungkook’s narration at BTS 10th anniversary celebration

This will be followed by the ‘BTS 10th Anniversary Fireworks Show’ from 8:30 pm to 9:00 pm KST. Maknae Jungkook is expected to narrate the event where fireworks will be lit to celebrate 10 years of the group and be accompanied by BTS’ music. While the fireworks can be viewed from other places too, a ‘Firework Spectacle Zone’ for raffle winners will have them seated at the best spot for viewing.

Live streaming and delayed view details for BTS 10th Anniversary FESTA at Yeouido

BTS 10th Anniversary FESTA at Yeouido will be held on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Yeouido Hangang Park. The Exhibition and Experiential Spaces location will be the main event site opening at 12 pm KST. It will include multiple fun programs including ‘10 Years of BTS’, ‘Run BTS Stage Outfits’, ‘10th FESTA Monument’, ‘BTS Family Portraits’, ‘Bring The Song: My BTS Playlist’, ‘Temporary Tattoo Booth’, and more will be held.

Furthermore, online streaming on Weverse Live (Simulcast live) and delayed streaming in vertical screen on TikTok, have been planned for international audiences. Fans can now send in their stories to be read by DJ Namjun at the ARMY Lounge for the visible radio program.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: WATCH: BTS invites fans to celebrate 10th debut anniversary at Yeouido with official FESTA trailer