BTS' RM and TXT's Soobin's cute interaction sparks collaboration speculation among fans

BTS' RM and TOMORROW X TOGETHER's Soobin are two of the most prominent names in the K-pop industry, with a massive fan following across the globe. Recently, RM took to his Instagram stories to share an adorable picture with Soobin, and fans have been losing their minds over it.

RM’s picture making headline

The picture shows the two group leaders posing for a selfie with their cute dimples on full display, and fans couldn't be more delighted to see the interaction between the two. The picture has since gone viral on social media, with fans speculating about a possible collaboration between the two groups.

A potential collaboration

The speculation of collaboration is not surprising, considering the long-standing friendship between the two groups. BTS has been known to show support for TOMORROW X TOGETHER, with RM even giving the group a shoutout to their songs and taking part in the making of songs by writing lyrics for them, and Soobin has reciprocated the love by expressing his admiration for BTS multiple times.

Fan’s reaction to the picture

Fans have been quick to point out that the picture could be a subtle hint at a potential collaboration. While there has been no official confirmation of a collaboration, fans are still excited and waiting for any news on the matter.

Apart from the speculation of a collaboration, fans have also been swooning over the adorable interaction between the two. Many fans have taken to social media to express their love for the groups leaders, with some calling the picture a visual explosion. Regardless of whether a collaboration happens or not, fans are ecstatic to see the friendship between the two groups continue to thrive.

About RM and Soobin

Kim Nam Joon, also known as RM, is a rapper, composer, and producer from South Korea. He is the main rapper and songwriter for the K-pop group BTS. Prior to his debut with BTS, he was an underground rapper under the stage name ‘Runch Randa,’ releasing singles and collaborating with other artists. Alongside BTS, he was awarded the Hwagwan of Order of Cultural Merit by the President of South Korea for his contributions to Korean culture and literature. In 2021, President Moon Jae In appointed him and the members of BTS as Special Presidential Envoy for Future Generations and Culture to help lead global sustainability efforts and expand South Korea's diplomatic influence. RM has also collaborated with a variety of artists, including Wale, Warren G, and Zico. In 2015, he released his debut solo mixtape under his stage name RM.

Advertisement

Choi Soo Bin is a South Korean singer who is the leader of TOMORROE X TOGETHER, which debuted on March 4, 2019. He is the vocalist, rapper, and dancer. From July 24, 2020 to October 1, 2021, he was the 36th MC on KBS Music Bank, alongside OH MY GIRL's Arin. TXT will make their first-ever performance on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ on May 31, 2023, and will embark on their first-ever world tour, ‘ACT: LOVE SICK,’ in the United States in July 2023.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Met Gala 2023: Song Hye Kyo, Jackson Wang hangout with Michelle Yeoh; Former snapped with BLACKPINK's Jennie