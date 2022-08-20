BTS’ RM announces his ‘ENTIRETY’ photo-folio following Jungkook’s vampire themed release

BTS has decided to release 8 photo books comprising the self-chosen themes of the seven members as well as an expected group release. This has allowed for each of the members to reimagine their solo concepts and the project has begun with Jungkook unleashing his inner vampire traits in a Day and Night themed photo-folio releasing on his 25th birthday, on September 1.

Following this, leader RM’s photo-folio named ‘ENTIRETY’ has been announced with a healing theme, as one can easily accept from the art loving member of BTS. While many ARMYs are hoping that this will also be released on RM’s upcoming 28th birthday, the release date has been kept a secret so far.

The first three images revealed as a part of the photo-folio show three very different sides of the member. The first one is a cloth stretched in the middle of a land of grass, appearing as if a white canvas ready to be painted as one’s will or as if something grandiose is hidden behind it.

The second photo is a black and white image of what appears to be a moment out of RM’s life. Three books namely ‘mono’ (his second solo mixtape), ‘rkive’ (his studio), and ‘Neutral’ (what fans are guessing to be either his next release or the theme. A lone blazer lies on the back of the chair as if calmly placed before immersing oneself in a reading session.

The third image shows the silhouette of a man, possibly RM himself, behind the blurred glass of a door, hands in his pockets and staring at a distance. The walls of a house can be steadily seen from the image.

As Jungkook’s photobook has already sold out twice in a matter of seconds, a similar response is expected for RM’s release which appears to be heavily art inspired.

