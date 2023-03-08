BTS’ RM announces new music following Indigo’s success; Smoke Sprite with SE SO NEON’s So!YoON! out soon

This month is filled with BTS music and another track starring the leader of the group RM has just been confirmed bringing joy to the BTS ARMY. RM took to his Instagram to drop a teaser of the upcoming song with member So!YoON! of the South Korean indie rock band SE SO NEON. Called ‘Smoke Sprite’, the track will be a part of the 2nd Album named ‘Episode1 : Love’.

Smoke Sprite (feat. RM of BTS)

RM shared a teaser of the upcoming release on his Instagram story, announcing the release on his own. The video clip, a speeding run through of all the visuals of the song, is very edgy and right up RM’s alley who has been experimenting with his sound ever since the first day. The song is set to drop on March 14 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST). RM further included a selfie from possibly the shooting of the video sitting in front of a mirror after a make-up session, dressed in all-black, with his hair slicked back and two ear piercings catching our attention. He tagged SE SO NEON member Hwang So Yoon who is known by the stage name So!YoON!.

About SE SO NEON

The Korean indie rock band is said to have been inspired by the name of a children’s magazine Sae So Nyeon (새소년) which stands for ‘new boys’. So!YoON! Is one of the original members, forming the duo alongside Gangto, who was later joined by Fancy Moon. The other two members decided to depart in 2018 citing reasons as their mandatory military service. Park Hyun Jin and Usu joined the group with the latter leaving in August 2022 to pursue a solo career. The group has previously won the title of Rookie of the Year and Best Rock Song for their track ‘The Wave’ at the Korean Music Awards in 2018.

RM’s music

The BTS leader has been known to release edgy music just as well as healing, with his earlier releases also being memorable collaborations. After the release of his two mixtapes, ‘RM’ and ‘mono’, people became aware of his wide range which was further cemented by his solo debut with the full album ‘Indigo’ which was a collection of some very different songs. Last year, RM also dropped a collaboration ‘SEXY NUKIM’ with the Korean alternative collective Balming Tiger.

