BTS’ RM announces San Francisco Museum of Modern Art exhibit to open from October 3 onwards

RM’s art love is going global. The rapper from the iconic South Korean pop group is all set to display his personal art collection via a collaboration with the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, and on February 19, 2026, it was confirmed that the exhibition will run from October 3 onwards in California. The just over four months long personal affair will be a chance for the fans of the star to get a deeper look into the pieces curated by the star, which will show off his favored art style and how he gains influence from them.

RM reveals details for the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art joint project in October

As unveiled on Thursday, the RM X SFMOMA exhibition will run from October 3, 2026, to February 7, 2027. Special previews will be made available for the members of the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art.

“It could plant a seed of art, or even self-discovery. I am deeply hopeful to connect with even one person through this exhibition and have the honor of planting those seeds,” said RM about being able to do the event in a quote to SFMOMA.

From Kim Whanki to Yun Hyong Keun, Mark Rothko, Yves Klein, and many more artists’ works will be displayed at the exhibition. It aims to show off the personally collected and curated pieces from the Indigo hitmaker, who is a known art lover and has often been spotted at various exhibitions in his country and internationally, inculcating a habit even among his own fandom.

Meanwhile, BTS is all set to drop their new album, after three years and nine months, on March 20, 2026. Following the release of ARIRANG, the septet will set out on a 34-city world tour across 81 stops from April 2026 to well into the next year, with more dates said to be added later.

