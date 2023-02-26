BTS’ RM at 2023 Milan Fashion Week: Leaves fans swooning for his Bottega Veneta fit

The BTS’ leader, RM , was seen in Milan, Italy, attending the Bottega Veneta fashion show this weekend. The rapper surprised the ARMY with a stylish selfie on his Instagram story, looking dapper in a black outfit. Arriving in style, he surely served the look while attending the fashion show for the first time on February 25. Fans are excited and expecting him to announce his association with the brand. The ongoing Milan Fashion Week has been the talk of the town as many celebrities from all over the world have graced the event. However, RM's presence at Milan Fashion Week 2023 is a highlight for the BTS ARMY around the world.

The 28-year-old is likely to announce his ambassadorship with the brand, although we are yet to receive any official announcement. Earlier, the singer-songwriter shared a glimpse of the gifts he received from Bottega Veneta on his Instagram story, piquing the interest of his fans. And now attending the Bottega Veneta fashion week in Milan has raised the anticipation of BTS fans. The luxury brand and the BTS leader seem to have a budding relationship, as the K-pop fans have noticed the rapper wearing Bottega Veneta on multiple occasions and the CMO of the brand following him on Instagram.

BTS members are emerging as global fashion icons

It seems like the Bangtan boys have taken over the fashion world, with J-Hope becoming the house brand ambassador of Louis Vuitton after attending their fashion show in Paris, Jimin being the global ambassador for Dior and SUGA as the face of Valentino. The BTS ARMY is now keen to hear their favourite rapper and stylish RM announce his collaboration with Bottega Veneta, starting off a stylish collaboration.

Kim Namjoon aka RM made his debut as a solo artist last year with the successful album ‘Indigo’. The album was well received by fans all over the world, making him the solo Korean artist to have the longest charted album and setting a new record for a Korean artist to have two albums on the Billboard chart. With his professional success and BTS fans' love, he seems to be sailing his music promotions.

What do you think of RM’s look in the fashion show? Let us know below.