BTS: RM is in an 'Autumn' state of mind adorning another monochrome outfit during his Namjooning adventures

BTS leader RM shared some scenic snaps from his recent visit to the Chang Ucchin Museum of Art in Yangju-si, South Korea on Twitter as Kim Namjoon enjoyed the autumn season.

Amongst the many things that BTS ARMY adores about their Bangtan leader is how in tune with nature and art Kim Namjoon is. While his undeniable talent when it comes to music is what RM is famously known for, the fandom adores the 26-year-old rapper's 'Namjooning' adventures as someone who loves tiny crabs and prefers riding on a cycle than getting a driver's license.

Moreover, Namjoon is also a big art aficionado as, during his free time, he visits museums and even collects art pieces that capture his heart. Recently, RM visited the Chang Ucchin Museum of Art in Yangju-si, South Korea and shared some scenic snaps on Twitter much to ARMY's keen delight. While his tweet simply read as "Autumn" with leaf emoticons, Joonie became one with the beloved season while continuing his trend of donning monochrome outfits in a grey tracksuit. RM also strictly adhered to the COVID-19 safety protocols as he wore a white mask with a black snapback. ARMY couldn't get over how tall Namjoon looked as he posed next to the gorgeous scenery while also showing off his white and baby sneakers with 'RM' written on it.

According to fellow BTS ARMY member @choi_bts2, the art posted by Namjoon in the tweet was 'Animal Family (1964)' by Chang Ucchin, who was amongst the representatives of modern Korean fine art.

Check out photos from RM's 'Autumn' Namjooning adventures to Chang Ucchin Museum of Art below:

Leave it to Joonie to look even more handsome during Autumn season!

Meanwhile, BTS is working hard for their next comeback, which is an album release. Titled BE, the highly-awaited drops on November 20.

