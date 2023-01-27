BTS’ RM becomes the first K-Pop soloist to achieve THIS on Billboard 200 with latest album Indigo

The solo album 'Indigo' of RM , a member of the global super group 'BTS’, broke a new K-pop solo record on the US Billboard's main album chart 'Billboard 200'. According to Billboard on January 25th, ' Indigo ' ranked 193rd on the 'Billboard 200' on the 28th. This album, which took 3rd place on the chart, stayed on this chart for a total of 6 weeks. This is the longest period on the chart for a K-pop solo artist.

Until last week, 'Indigo' stayed on the chart for a total of 5 weeks along with Nayeon's 1st mini album 'IM NAYEON' of group 'Twice' member Nayeon, tying for the longest period as a K-pop solo artist. In addition, BTS' anthology album 'Proof' climbed 6 places from last week to 114th, charting on the 'Billboard 200' for 32 weeks in a row. In the 'Global 200', which ranks rankings based on streaming and music sales without including traditional broadcast scores, the theme song 'Dreamers' of the '2022 World Cup in Qatar' sung by BTS member Jungkook took 173rd place. Also, ‘Left And Right,’ which Jungkook sang with American singer-songwriter and producer Charlie Puth, was ranked 188th.

On Billboard's main single chart 'Hot 100', as previously announced, 'VIBE', a collaboration song by Taeyang of BIGBANG and Jimin of BTS, ranked 76th. Taeyang was the first member of BIGBANG to enter this chart. Jimin entered the 'Hot 100' for the first time as a solo artist. In particular, 'VIBE' achieved such results only through streaming and sales without radio airplay. In addition, 'VIBE' ranked first on the 'Billboard World Digital Song Sales Chart' and second on the 'Billboard Digital Song Sales Chart of All Genres'. It ranked 12th on the Billboard Global 200.

As expected, the 4th generation K-pop syndrome girl group 'NewJeans' showed off their spirit by posting two songs, 'Ditto' (85th) and 'OMG' (91st), on the 'Hot 100' this week. This is unusual for a group that debuted only 6 months ago. Among K-pop groups, it is a success that connects BTS and 'BLACKPINK'.

