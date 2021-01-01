BTS: RM bids 2020 goodbye & welcomes 2021 with a poetic letter: Remember they can’t cancel the spring

BTS leader RM bid an emotional farewell to 2020 with a lengthy letter. Namjoon's poetic goodbye left us weeping!

The year 2020 washed our expectations down the drain. With the COVID-19 pandemic hitting the world and people forced to stay indoors most parts of the year, it was a difficult year to pass through. As the world walks into 2021, BTS leader RM took to Weverse and shared an elaborate letter of hope with the fandom to bid 2020 farewell and embrace 2021. The rapper reflected on the year gone by and confessed that everyone had high expectations from the year.

"But it ended up crushing our dreams. A stage without an audience. The performances without the cheers," he recalled, talking about the numerous performances they presented sans the ARMY. "Yesterday and the day before… I sat in the chair inside the studio’s waiting room and kept thinking. How could this be? Could this really be? I guess I do really live in a world where the most nonsense things make sense," he added.

"Like a stream of water that flows between boulders, exhaustion and despair came seeping into our lives. And we feel like we have to fight against it — by getting out of our seats. But we’re told over and over to stay where we are, still and stagnant," Namjoon said adding that while they stood still, he read many books, tried a number of new things. He recalled working out at home, tried delivery food and spent the year trying numerous things in the confinement of his room.

Although the trying year, Namjoonie is optimistic about the coming year, reminding fans that life goes on. "Time keeps going, in one way or another. We’ve survived the year that felt like an eternity. Now we wait for spring. It’s coming, right? Will this spring be better than the one we had? And we try not to expect anything because we don’t want to be let down… But we’re only human and we can only go on when we hang on to even the slightest bit of hope," he said.

The rapper goes on to express his gratitude towards those who have showered him with love and support, "even in this blistering winter." He added he promises to not be discouraged so easily. "Even when it feels like there is no one, I am listening," he said. RM said in this year's letter, he wanted to be more concise and composed. "But seeing from how my thoughts have poured out, I’m not ready to be — like a wise old tree. No matter how hard I try to trim my thoughts down, I can’t stop the words, the imaginations from branching out from the back of my head. And I feel like I have to at least reach out and try sharing… I guess this is simply who I am," he wrote.

Lately, RM has found himself extremely happy when he sees the skies clear of fine dust. "It feels as if my threshold of feeling happiness has become a lot lower than it used to be. I guess that might be a good thing, since I can find satisfaction in the smallest things now," he said.

However, he couldn't stop himself from imagining a live concert under these clear skies. "Oh, how would it feel to hold a live concert in front of you guys right now! It would be a dream come true. This must be the lesson I’m learning this year, for having taken things for granted. In fact, I’m sure we’ve taught ourselves many more, though we may not have realized yet. Let’s hope it won’t take too long before we figure out," RM said.

As he starts concluding his letter, Namjoon notes that 2020 has not been all waste. "The sun is setting beyond the horizon over the roof. To everyone like me, a speck of dust in this universe floating and trying to make something of my existence. To everyone on the outside, trying to swallow us whole with the cold stares and envy. I send this letter. No, 2020 has not all gone to waste," he wrote.

He went on to thank the ARMY for standing by his side through this difficult period and prays that the upcoming year is healthier and filled with more laughs. "Thank you all for choosing to stick by my side through the difficult times. Stay healthy and let us laugh together more. Let us march to a spring that is more like the spring we know. I love you all. Great work this year. I hope we can be of strength to you. Do remember they can’t cancel the spring. Happy New Year!" he concluded.

