BTS’ RM bids farewell to fans in letter ahead of military enlistment; writes ‘Every end is a beginning’
As BTS members RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook are set to embark on the journey to fulfill their mandatory military duties, RM bid a temporary farewell to fans through a heartfelt letter.
BTS’ RM bids farewell to fans in heartfelt letter ahead of enlistment in the South Korean military
BTS’ docu series BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star releases on December 20
RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook - prominent members of K-pop supergroup BTS, are about to commence their mandatory military service between December 11 and 12. This prompted the septet’s leader RM to bid a temporary farewell to fans in a heartfelt letter.
BTS' RM pens heartfelt farewell letter ahead of military enlistment
In a poignant and heartfelt letter addressed to his beloved fans, BTS' RM, also known as Namjoon, bid farewell as he prepared to embark on his military enlistment. With a decade of incredible moments as part of BTS, RM expressed gratitude for the joy and fulfillment that being a part of the group has brought him. His poignant message reflected on the essence of transitions, emphasizing that every conclusion signifies a fresh commencement.
RM acknowledged the challenges that lie ahead during his anticipated 18-month absence, drawing strength from witnessing fellow members Jin and J-Hope navigate similar paths before him. He highlighted the uncertainty and trepidation that accompany such periods but also embraced the anticipation and hope for something new and comforting on the horizon.
The crux of RM's sentiments centered on the reciprocal relationship between him and the fans. While acknowledging the potential loneliness during his absence, he found solace in the overwhelming love and support from the BTS ARMY. He aspired to be a source of similar comfort and anticipation for them.
Beyond mere words, RM emphasized the enduring impact of shared experiences, time spent together, and the authenticity of emotions, foreseeing these as guiding lights toward their collective future. He expressed his earnest desire to remain a constant presence despite physical distances.
Concluding with a promise of a joyful reunion and an unwavering "hello" upon his return, RM conveyed his wish for their unity to remain unchanged, irrespective of their physical separation.
RM's heartfelt letter resonated deeply, encapsulating gratitude, hope, and a profound sense of connection. As he embarked on this new chapter, his words echoed a message of enduring love and unity, fostering anticipation for the future while cherishing the moments shared.
BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star is slated for a global premiere on December 20
The much-awaited eight-part documentary series about BTS, chronicling their incredible decade-long journey, is scheduled to debut on Disney+. Titled BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star, the series will release two episodes at a time starting December 20. Offering an immersive experience, it delves into pivotal moments in the lives of BTS members, showcasing their journey beyond the spotlight and providing insights into RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.
