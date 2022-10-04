BTS’ RM, BLACKPINK, NCT 127 and more: 8 best tracks of September 2022

September had some big comebacks but it didn’t have as many releases as July and August. We got some BTS members in individual features, BLACKPINK, GOT7’s JAY B and more. EXID is a girl group that has been receiving a lot of love since their debut in 2012. The representative song 'Up and Down' released in 2014 not only imprinted the new word 'reverse running' in the K-Pop music scene, but is also considered to be the beginning of the idol 'fancam' craze. Since then, they have solidified their presence in the entertainment industry with outstanding skills, colorful musicality, and excellent sense of entertainment.

The song is different from mainstream K-Pop but with BTS’ RM’s feature, the song got a chance to shine on the main platforms. Carrying a low beat and sharp lyrics, the song carries a lot of layers and meanings that can be peeled back only on multiple listens. RM’s rap adds a new layer to the song!

2. BLACKPINK- Shut Down

After the pre-release track ‘Pink Venom’, ‘Shut Down’ has a more serious note to it with Paganini ‘La Campanella’ as the background melody! The shoutouts to old MVs to their intoxicating voice, the song had it all. It was a good way to close one chapter before they began their new journey! It is intuitive but strangely tense, noting that 'Shut Down' is a word that means the closure of a certain space. Lyrically, the song sees the members clap back at their haters as it shows throughout the track that the girls take turns telling their haters and doubters to take a seat.

3. NCT 127- 2 Baddies

In true NCT 127 fashion, everything has an avant-garde style, NCT 127 members display their unique charms through their style and voice! The song has a subtle dubstep instrumental as most of the members use autotune tastefully, which goes with the concept of the MV!

4. NMIXX- Dice

It was described as a pop song with elements of jazz, trap, and hip hop, with lyrics about the narrative of a mysterious adversary who appears in the dice game with the NMIXX as the adversary opponent. The song itself has a lot of tune change but its vintage, circus-like music is unique and welcomed.

5. JAY B (GOT7)- go UP

It is a funk pop genre song that combines the orchestration hit sound of New Jack Swing with the punk genre. It contains the message of going beyond the expectations of others and finding true freedom. The early 2000s upbeat instrumental coupled with a choir-like backing vocals creates a fun atmosphere. It is definitely a party song and each second is packed with so much musicality that the listener is gripped till the very end.

6. Crush (Feat. BTS’ J-Hope)- Rush Hour

The collaborative single of Crush and BTS’ J-Hope called ‘Rush Hour’ is an upbeat and 2000s inspired song that keeps us grooving and coupled with the choreography, it has us addicted. J-Hope, who returned with a new song after about two years, participated in Crush and featured, as well as appeared in music videos to improve the song's perfection. The two who became one through music are expected to capture the eyes and ears of global listeners with the song.

7. CRAVITY- PARTY ROCK

'PARTY ROCK' is a pop & rock genre that combines funk and EDM elements, and it is a song that explodes. Through the song, the group talks about their own youth and energy through music. The members Serim and Allen, who have been steadily participating in rap making and lyrics since their debut, participated in writing the lyrics for the song. It is a signature track that combines CRAVITY's confidence and positive energy.

8. EXID- FIRE

The title song 'FIRE' is a hip-hop song with an afro beat that is currently popular in the world based on the trap genre. The unique energy of EXID stands out with its addictive lead sound and light beat. The song is in celebration for the 10th anniversary of the group. The fun was added by filling the song with the members' witty choreography to the dreamy yet fun melody.

