BTS' RM calls himself 'hot' while filming Don't ever say love me with Colde, fans couldn't agree more: Watch

RM of BTS collaborated with his close friend and with K-RnB artist Colde for the song Don't ever say love me which was released on May 4. The leader of the septet dropped a behind-the-scenes video on the group's official YouTube channel on August 23. He sent fans into a frenzy for his smooth talk featuring the WA-R-R singer, taking over the internet once again for his amazing physique and wholesome bond with his friends.

BTS' RM filmed with friend Colde for Don't ever say love me

On August 23, BANGTAN TV on YouTube released a behind-the-scenes clip from the first episode of Colde's blue room. The SEXY NUKIM singer and Colde are very close friends and this was the first time ever, the two artists collaborated with each other and filmed a live video like this. The Indigo singer expressed his excitement to work with his friend for the very first time and introduced him in a unique style that left fans in awe. Colde warmly greeted and the BTS member introduced him saying, "Here is the camera, This is Colde and I am Hot ''. While the Star singer was adorably making a heart, he burst into laughter hearing what RM had to say. Fans went right back to the recently released video by the Wild Flower singer doing pull-ups with no shirt on, showing his back.

They said that the singer was indeed hot and he was totally aware of it. Amid all the work he revealed that he was confused as to what to have for lunch debating between naengmyeon (cold noodles) or jjajangmyeon (black bean paste noodles) and in the last he ended up ordering jjajangmyeon.

RM about the song Don’t Ever Say Love Me

He opened up about the success of the collaboration song Don't ever say love me saying that he had no idea this could be a big project. This emotional track has moved the hearts of many fans all over the globe. He also shared a message to the fans while talking about the song, saying, "Don’t Ever Say Love Me with Colde… whenever it rains or you get depressed and this song comes to mind. I hope you listen to it.”

