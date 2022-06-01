BTS’ RM catches up with the cast of Problematic Men; Is V planning on going back to acting?

Blast from the past as BTS leader RM seems to have recently met his hyungs from the variety show ‘Problematic Men’. On May 30, RM shared a post on his Instagram account with the cast members of the variety show. In the series of photos shared from what appears to be a fun Korean meal, RM can be seen posing with Jun Hyun Moo, Kim Ji Seok, Lee Jang Won, Ha Seok Jin, Tyler Rasch and PD Lee Geun Chan who worked on the show with them.

From February 2015 to July 2015, RM was a regular cast member of ‘Problematic Men’ alongside the previously mentioned people. In his post, he said, “After a long time, my hyungs” and hashtagged the Korean name of the show ‘문제적남자’. Check out the post below.

‘Problematic Men’ is a South Korean variety show where an intelligent bunch of males gather to tackle some tricky questions every week.

Some time later, BTS member V shared a series of photos on his Instagram story. The photos can be traced back to 2016 when he debuted as an actor in the star-studded K-drama ‘Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth’. Dressed in an all black outfit with long hair covering his face, V looks handsome as ever in his role of Seok Han Sung. What appears to be a photo shoot has fans reminiscing about actor Kim Taehyung.

Whether the singer plans to go back to acting anytime soon as fans have been demanding his return? Only time will tell.

