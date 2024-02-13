BTS' RM celebrates Spring Day's 7 year release anniversary; hides THIS message in new update

RM, leader of Bangtan Sonyeondan, a few hours ago shared the song Spring Day from Spotify on his IG story. Seven years ago today, February 13, the single Spring Day was released as the lead single of the repackaged Wings album, retitled You Never Walk Alone. In his story, Namjoon wrote a short and heartfelt message with seven heart emojis, one for each member of BTS and for each year Spring Day has transcended today.

Seven has been a significant number for the history-creating K-pop boy band since the days of their debut and for their fans ARMY. The group has seven members and one of their most famous quotes dedicated to ARMY was, “We are not seven with you.” As the members of the band at present serve in the military, the day becomes more emotional for fans worldwide as they wait for Spring Day when all the members will be back together as BTS. Again circling on the symbolic number seven, February 13 this year marks the seven year anniversary of one of the band’s most sentimental and passionate songs.

Reminisce in the memory of Spring Day and feel the lyrics once again

Spring Day, a hopeful yet tearful ballad

The lead song has heart-wrenching themes of loss, grief, displacement, longing with the ultimate conclusion of moving on and waiting for the promised Spring Day. The song is an alt hip hop and pop rock ballad with rock instrumentation.

The song as once described by RM aka Namjoon in one of his lives, uses the metaphor of Spring Day to compare the longing and grief of separation from loved ones to the chilly, unerring winter. Whereas the ultimate meeting and the feeling of contentment is what Spring Day is.

The hope of seeing one's loved ones again, the promised reunion is what overarches this tear-jerking piece of art by BTS. The song ends with “Please stay, please stay there a little longer” a hopeful, promising message to just wait and stay there a little longer until the spring day comes again. It urges the listeners to overcome the feelings of loss, grief, displacement, and longing and move on, it might take longer than thought but don’t give up. Stay there until the day of flower blossoms again.

